POWERWOLF - Return In Bloodred, Lupus Dei And Bible Of The Beast Vinyl Reissues Due In August

Powerwolf has risen over the years to become one of the biggest flagships in the heavy metal scene of today. The band has a deep bond with Metal Blade Records who helped them over the period of four albums to become the dominating force they are today.

Metal Blade will now reissue the first three full-lengths in the history of Powerwolf - Return In Bloodred, Lupus Dei and Bible Of The Beast - on August 11th on vinyl. This is the first time these albums will be available on vinyl as stand-alone releases.

All three albums will receive the "MB Originals" treatment: 400g heavy cardboard spine sleeves (inside out print), big posters, 250g inserts, plus a special vinyl re-mastering from Patrick W. Engel.

Pre-order your copies now at Metal Blade Records (US), EMP (Europe) or at Metal Blade’s eBay store (Europe).

Return In Bloodred "Originals-Series" LP reissue

- 180g Black Vinyl

- Orange Transparent Vinyl (limited to 300 copies - EU exclusive)

- Golden Vinyl (limited to 200 copies - Napalm exclusive)

- Red/Black Splatter Vinyl (limited to 100 copies - eBay exclusive)

Lupus Dei "Originals-Series" LP reissue

- 180g Black Vinyl

- Opaque Red Vinyl (limited to 300 copies - EU exclusive)

- Golden Vinyl (limited to 200 copies - Napalm exclusive)

- Red/Black Splatter Vinyl (limited to 100 copies - eBay exclusive)

Bible Of The Beast "Originals-Series" LP reissue

- 180g Black Vinyl

- Red Transparent (limited to 300 copies - EU exclusive)

- Golden Vinyl (limited to 200 copies - Napalm exclusive)

- Red/Black Splatter Vinyl (limited to 100 copies - eBay exclusive)