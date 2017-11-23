POWERWOLF To Begin Recording New Album In January With Producer JENS BOGREN

Germany's Powerwolf are heavily back at work on their seventh studio album. Set to be released in 2018 via Napalm Records, Powerwolf have finished the songwriting for their follow-up to Blessed & Possessed, and will enter Fascination Street Studios in January to record the album together with producer Jens Bogren (Arch Enemy, Amon Amarth, Kreator).

"It feels exciting and spurring to have one of our all-time fave producers working with us on this adventure. Can't wait to record a truly epic new chapter of the metal mass - be forewarned!," says guitarist Matthew Greywolf.

Powerwolf's history of success is a metal fairytale: Thanks to lifeblood, passion and talent the band has gathered an enormous amount of followers with until now six albums and uncountable captivating live gigs. With their latest records placed in the Top 3 of the German album charts, a number #1 live DVD, sold-out headliner shows and frenetically celebrated festival gigs all over Europe, Powerwolf prove: metal is religion, and the wolves will continue to lead the holy metal mass. Amen & attack!