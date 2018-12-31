POWERWOLF - "Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone" (2018 Recap & Thank You Video)
December 31, 2018, 41 minutes ago
Saarbrücken, Germany-based metallers, Powerwolf, have released the video below with the following message:
"We'd like to say 'Thank you all!' for an amazing year 2018! 'Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone' is a very special song for us. Check out the new music video that comes along with it."
No rest for the wicked, as Powerwolf will hit the road again in January 2019 for their The Sacrament Of Sin Tour 2019. Selected cities in France, Spain and the UK are among the party as well as an exclusive additional show in Germany on January 25th in Dusseldorf - Mitsubishi Electric Hall.
January
10 - Toulouse, France - Bikini
11 - Bordeaux, France - Le Rocher De Palmer
12 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 1
13 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
15 - Lille, France - L'Aeronef
16 - Nantes, France - Le Stereolux
17 - Rouen, France - Le 106
19 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2
20 - Glasgow, UK - Swg 3
21 - Bristol, UK - Swx
22 - Birmingham, UK - Digbeth Mill
24 - Reims, France - La Cartonnerie
25 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Hall
26 - Nancy, France - L'Autre Canal
27 - Marseille, France - Espace Julien
28 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur
29 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie
March
22 - Kiev, Ukraine - Pochayna Event Hall
23 - Minsk, Belarus - Re:Public
24 - St. Petersburg, Russia - A2 Club
26 - Novosibirsk, Russia - Podzemka
28 - Yekaterinburg, Russia - Tele Club
29 - Moscow, Russia - Stadium