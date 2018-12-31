POWERWOLF - "Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone" (2018 Recap & Thank You Video)

Saarbrücken, Germany-based metallers, Powerwolf, have released the video below with the following message:

"We'd like to say 'Thank you all!' for an amazing year 2018! 'Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone' is a very special song for us. Check out the new music video that comes along with it."

No rest for the wicked, as Powerwolf will hit the road again in January 2019 for their The Sacrament Of Sin Tour 2019. Selected cities in France, Spain and the UK are among the party as well as an exclusive additional show in Germany on January 25th in Dusseldorf - Mitsubishi Electric Hall.

January

10 - Toulouse, France - Bikini

11 - Bordeaux, France - Le Rocher De Palmer

12 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 1

13 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

15 - Lille, France - L'Aeronef

16 - Nantes, France - Le Stereolux

17 - Rouen, France - Le 106

19 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2

20 - Glasgow, UK - Swg 3

21 - Bristol, UK - Swx

22 - Birmingham, UK - Digbeth Mill

24 - Reims, France - La Cartonnerie

25 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Hall

26 - Nancy, France - L'Autre Canal

27 - Marseille, France - Espace Julien

28 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur

29 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

March

22 - Kiev, Ukraine - Pochayna Event Hall

23 - Minsk, Belarus - Re:Public

24 - St. Petersburg, Russia - A2 Club

26 - Novosibirsk, Russia - Podzemka

28 - Yekaterinburg, Russia - Tele Club

29 - Moscow, Russia - Stadium