PRAYING MANTIS - "Keep It Alive" Music Video Streaming

Praying Mantis will release their 11th studio album, Gravity, on CD, LP and digital formats on May 11th. The video for the album opener "Keep It Alive" is available for streaming below. Pre-order the album here.

After the positive reception afforded to the band's last studio release Legacy (2015), the new record sees the band return with another inspired, take-no-prisoners set. The album also sees Mantis retain the same lineup, with John Cuijpers (vocals) and Hans in’t Zandt (drums) again contributing to the songwriting process. Alongside founder members Tino Troy, Chris Troy and Andy Burgess, they have not only helped in the writing of the songs, but also in providing a new dimension in terms of sound engineering and overall production.

One of the most influential and well known sleeve artists in the rock field, Rodney Matthews (Magnum, Diamond Head, Allen/Lande), has been commissioned to design the artwork for Gravity in the same style and stunning quality that so many fans loved on Mantis albums such as Time Tells No Lies, Predator In Disguise and the aforementioned Legacy.

Praying Mantis are a well established band of melodic hard rockers. They were formed by brothers Tino and Chris Troy in 1973 and, together with bands like Iron Maiden, Def Leppard and Saxon, they spearheaded the NWOBHM (New Wave Of British Heavy Metal) movement of the late ’70’s. While they did not attain the same dizzying heights of success as some of their contemporaries, they nonetheless became one of the most influential bands in the genre. The band has remained active over the years and still record and play live regularly.

Tracklisting:

"Keep It Alive"

"Mantis Anthem"

"Time Can Heal"

"39 Years"

"Gravity"

"Ghosts Of The Past"

"Destiny In Motion"

"The Last Summer"

"Foreign Affair"

"Shadow Of Love"

"Final Destination"

"Keep It Alive" video:

"Gravity":

Lineup:

John Cuijpers - lead vocals

Tino Troy - guitars & vocals

Chris Troy - bass & vocals

Andy Burgess - guitars & vocals

Hans in ’t Zandt - drums