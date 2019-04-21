Present/Former Members Of MEGADETH, ANTHRAX, PRONG, LYNCH MOB, LIZZY BORDEN Members Confirmed For From Classical To Rock Benefit

From Classical To Rock has once again joined forces with the non-profit Peninsula Education Foundation (PEF) to present an intimate star-studded concert benefiting local schools. Set to take place on May 11, 2019 at the Terranea Resort in Palos Verdes. Bringing aspiring High school musicians from local high schools, together with rock stars and acclaimed classical musicians, performing together under one roof. From Classical to Rock is a of a one-of-a-kind concert, auction, and epic party. Black-tie optional, Cocktails, dinner, along with wine, silent and live auctions. Musicians involved with the event contribute their time, energy and talents to support programming funded by PEF, including music, art, physical education, library, STEM programs and much more! Private donations are still critical in maintaining music education in public schools across the country. The Palos Verdes Peninsula public schools in particular, with the PVPUSD schools receive less funding per student than nearly all other districts in Los Angeles County.

From Classical To Rock was founded in 2016 by the famous Chinese violinist Yutong, rock musician Marten Andersson and acclaimed cellist Stan Sharp to help benefit education. Stan, Marten and Yutong produced the first concert together with bassist Robert DeLeo from the band Stone Temple Pilots and the late Chester Benningtonfrom Linkin Park. The concert was a huge hit (it was also the last concert Chester performed with Stone Temple Pilots). The concert raised $50,000 for the PEF.



"From Classical To Rock" co-founder/co-producer Yutong states: "We are once again so honored and proud to be back working with the amazing organization PEF to deliver the next level of 'From Classical To Rock' concert together with the amazing music students from the PVPUSD high schools. All while benefiting the Peninsula Education Foundation. This is a concert you don't want to miss."







Featured performers:

Yutong - Pacific Symphony, LA Phil, Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

Marten Andersson - Steelheart, Lizzy Borden, Lynch Mob

Chas West - The Jason Bonham Band, Foreigner, West Bound

Monte Pittman - Madonna’s long-time guitarist, studio musician and member of Prong

Neil Turbin - Ex-Anthrax, Deathriders

Elliott Bark - Award winning conductor

Chris Broderick - Act of Defiance, Megadeth

Christopher Lennertz - Famous music composer

Jimmy Burkhart - West Bound/session guitarist

Jane Lee - Sony Recording Artist

Trameka and Joi - Esther gospel group

Ben Zelico - drums

Shane Tassart - Bulletboys, Wheel in the Sky

Jasmine Star - 15 year guitar prodigy

Makayla Dixon - 14 year old cellist prodigy

Xander Marsden - 14 year guitar prodigy

Featuring PVPUSD high-schools student orchestra and choir