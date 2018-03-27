PRETTY MAIDS Frontman RONNIE ATKINS Suffers Blow To The Head; Hospitalized In Switzerland

"It’s with a heavy heart we have to announce that our brother Ronnie Atkins is in hospital in Basel, Switzerland," states a message from Danish hard rockers Pretty Maids. "He suffered an unfortunate blow to the head and had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital. He is currently undergoing tests and being observed by specialists.

"The latest news is that he is conscious but has to remain in hospital for a while. As a consequence of this we have to cancel the last 3 shows on our tour. Once Ronnie is fully recovered we will come back and play these shows and film the scheduled DVD.

"We apologize for this and know you guys travel far to come to these shows. Our main concern at this time is Ronnie’s health.

"Pls contact your ticket seller for more information. We will also provide this as soon as we have the information. Thank you for your understanding. You can send Ronnie you best wishes on our Facebook page. We will be back with an update on the situation as soon as we can."

Stay tuned for updates on Ronnie's condition.