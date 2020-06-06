PRETTY MAIDS Frontman RONNIE ATKINS Talks New Live Album, Recovery From Lung Cancer On The Right To Rock Podcast; Audio Streaming

TheRighttoRock.com has issued their latest podcast The Corona Files (episode # 31), featuring Pretty Maids vocalist Ronnie Atkins. He discusses life in Denmark during the pandemic, the band's latest release Maid in Japan - Back To The Future World, what it was like performing some of these tracks after 30 years, as well as how great the audiences are in Japan. He also talks about how he is holding up after his cancer treatments.

Check out the interview here.

Last October, Atkins revealed that he has been battling lung cancer. In February issued the following update via Pretty Maids' Facebook page:

"Some good news! A couple of days ago I had the fantastic message that there are no more signs of cancer to be seen/tracked based on the scans that I had taken recently. That’s the best news I have had in a long time, thank god 🙏

"As for everyone who’s encountered cancer, I’m fully aware that it doesn’t necessarily mean that I’m “homesafe” and the next 5 years are so to speak crucial, but nevertheless it’s a big step in the right direction and a great relief for me and my family.

"To avoid or lower the chances of reoccurrences the doctors have recommended me to undergo immunotherapy for the next year, which I’ve naturally agreed to and already started up. Now it’s time to recuperate, regain some strength and knock myself back into shape, which I’m eager to do. There will/might be some sequelae that I have to deal with, but so be it. That’s life.

"With the risk of being accused of repeating myself I once again wanna express my sincere thanx to all of you out there (my army of beautiful souls 😊) who’s been supporting me through out this with sweet greetings, messages, advice and prayers. It’s been heart warming and I’m forever grateful ❤️. R.A."