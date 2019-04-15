PRETTY MAIDS Live At Wacken Open Air 2013; HQ Video Of Full Set Streaming

Danish metal champions Pretty Maids rocked out on the True Metal Stage at the 24th edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in 2013. Pro-shot video of the band's full set can be found below.

Setlist:

Intro

"Mother Of All Lies"

"I See Ghosts"

"Fortuna Imperatrix Mundi (Carmina Burana)"

"Back To Back"

"Rodeo"

"Needles In The Dark"

"Yellow Rain"

"I.N.V.U."

"Little Drops Of Heaven"

"Future World"

"Red, Hot And Heavy"