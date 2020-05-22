PRETTY MAIDS Premier "Little Drops Of Heaven" Live Video; Maid In Japan - Future World Live 30th Anniversary Release Out Now

Pretty Maids have released Maid In Japan - Future World Live 30th Anniversary on CD/DVD, Blu-ray, and 2xLP via Frontiers Music Srl. Order here, and watch an official live video for "Little Drops Of Heaven", below.

This is a special release which sees the Danish hard rockers offer a full performance of their classic album, Future World, originally released in 1987. This was the band’s first major breakthrough release in the metal community and arguably the band's most popular album.

To celebrate Future World’s 30th Anniversary, over the course of 2017-18 Pretty Maids hit the road to play the album in its entirety to mark the release of this landmark album in their discography. The band decided to record and film a live performance of the album in Tokyo, Japan where the band was set to play on two nights in November of 2018.

"After all, the decision to record it in Japan was kind of obvious since Japan has been one of our strongest markets since the ‘80s by all means, and we never filmed any live stuff there,” says singer Ronnie Atkins. "I remember both the concert we did while being there as absolutely great fun with a very loud and enthusiastic crowd. I mean, it is always a pleasure performing in Japan since it’s a fantastic and very dedicated audience, always have been. And so it was on those two nights in November 2018."

At the moment, the band is not planning to play the Future World album again in its entirety, so this is a very special release which all Pretty Maids fans should own.

Tracklisting:

"FW30" (Intro)

"Future World"

"We Came To Rock"

"Love Games"

"Yellow Rain"

"Loud ´N´ Proud"

"Rodeo"

"Needles In The Dark"

"Eye Of The Storm"

"Long Way To Go"

"Mother Of All Lies"

"Kingmaker"

"Bull’s Eye"

"Little Drops Of Heaven"

"Sin-Decade"

Bonus on DVD and Blu-ray:

The videos:

"Little Drops Of Heaven"

"Mother Of All Lies"

"Nuclear Boomerang"

"My Soul To Take"

"A Heart Without A Home"

"Kingmaker"

"Face The World"

"Bull’s Eye"

"Last Beauty On Earth"

"Serpentine"

"Will You Still Kiss Me (When I See You In Heaven)"

- Balingen Documentary

- Japan Documentary

- Interviews with Ronnie Atkins, Ken Hammer, Chris Laney, Rene Shades

"Little Drops Of Heaven" live video:

"Rodeo" live video:

"Sin-Decade" live video:

"Future World" live video:

Lineup:

Ronnie Atkins - vocals

Ken Hammer - guitars

Rene Shades - bass

Chris Laney - keyboard, guitar

Allan Sørensen - drums