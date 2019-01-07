PRETTY MAIDS Release Official Video For "Bull's Eye" From Kingmaker Album

Danish rockers Pretty Maids have released an official video for "Bull's Eye", taken from their 2016 album, Kingmaker. It was shot suring on their extensive Kingmaker Tour 2017 - 2018.

Kingmaker tracklisting:

“When God Took A Day Off”

“Kingmaker”

“Face The World”

“Humanize Me”

“Last Beauty On Earth”

“Bull’s Eye”

“King Of The Right Here And Now”

“Heavens Little Devil”

“Civilized Monsters”

“Sickening”

“Was That What You Wanted”

“Kingmaker” video:

“Heavens Little Devil”:

“Humanize Me”:

“Face The World” video: