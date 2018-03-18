PRETTY MAIDS To Perform Entire Future World Album For Live DVD / Blu-Ray Release

In the clip below, Pretty Maids frontman Ronnie Atkins is featured in a new interview with Finland’s Kaaos TV. He discusses the band’s longevity, his working relationship with guitarist Ken Hammer, and the band’s plans for the future which include playing the Future World album from 1987 live in its entirety.

Pretty Maids will film their as-yet-untitled live DVD / Blu-Ray in Zlin, Czech Republic on March 30th, confirming that they will perform their Future World album live along with key songs from their 37 year career.