PRETTY MAIDS - Undress Your Madness Album Due In November; Details Revealed

Denmark's Pretty Maids will release their new album, Undress Your Madness, on November 8 on CD/LP/digital via Frontiers Music Srl. First single, pre-orders, and more info coming soon.

Tracklisting:

"Intro"

"Serpentine"

"Firesoul Fly"

"Undress Your Madness"

"Will You Still Kiss Me (If I See You In Heaven)"

"Runaway World"

"If You Want Peace (Prepare For War)"

"Slavedriver"

"Shadowlands"

"Black Thunder"

"Strength Of A Rose"

More details coming soon.