PRETTY MAIDS - Undress Your Madness Album Due In November; Details Revealed
July 16, 2019, an hour ago
Denmark's Pretty Maids will release their new album, Undress Your Madness, on November 8 on CD/LP/digital via Frontiers Music Srl. First single, pre-orders, and more info coming soon.
Tracklisting:
"Intro"
"Serpentine"
"Firesoul Fly"
"Undress Your Madness"
"Will You Still Kiss Me (If I See You In Heaven)"
"Runaway World"
"If You Want Peace (Prepare For War)"
"Slavedriver"
"Shadowlands"
"Black Thunder"
"Strength Of A Rose"
More details coming soon.