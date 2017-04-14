PREVAIL Release “Exterminate The Weak” Video

Prevail delivers groovy death metal directly from the darkest parts of Jutland Denmark. The experienced five-piece - including former members of Svartsot, recently released their debut album through Prime Collective.

Now they are releasing a music video for their first single "Smiting Our Enemy". With a tornado of leg crushing guitar riffs and technical ability fused with lyrics that address topics and stories about the darker side of the human mind, they present to you a very controversial music video, which includes the executions of major political characters.

The production of the album is thick, chaotic and crystal clear and is recorded and mixed in the legendary Hansen Studios by Jonas Haagensen.

Their debut album is available on most digital streaming services - Spotify, Tidal, iTunes, and others.