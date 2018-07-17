PREZIR – As Rats Devour Lions Album Out In September

Milwaukee black metal group Prezir are releasing their first full length album, As Rats Devour Lions, on September 17th on Godz ov War Productions. The follow up to 2017 debut EP Contempt, As Rats Devour Lions delivers a scornful blow to the wasteland of safe metal modernity. A contemptuous rebuke of all extremist ideologies, both present and historical, Prezir epitomizes black metal ferocity (Destroyer 666, Dawn, Emperor) laden with thrash (Megadeth, Slayer) and death metal (Morbid Angel, Immolation, Deicide) influences. This record is a faster, more melodic, and heavier auditory assault than their previous effort. The title track is streaming below.

A black metal cyclone, Prezir features guitarists Rory Heikkila (Shroud Of Despondency) and Tyler Okrzesik (Shroud Of Despondency), vocalist and lyricist Luka Djordjevic (Khazaddum), drummer Brian Serzynski (Pigs Blood), and bassist Jerry Hauppa (Ara/Northless)

As Rats Devour Lions was skillfully recorded and mixed by Shane Hochstetler at Howl Street Recordings. Bass recorded by J.Hauppa; artwork and layout by L.Djordjevic; and photography by David Warner.

Tracklisting:

“As Rats Devour Lions”

“Ideologue Alchemy”

“Janičari”

“Dar al-Harb”

“Serpents In The House Of Ra”

“Hamatsa Death Ritual”

“Plagiarized Infamy”

“Oedipus Context”

“As Rats Devour Lions”: