PREZIR Streaming Lyric Video “As Rats Devour Lions”

Milwaukee black metal group Prezir have released a lyric video for the title track from forthcoming album As Rats Devour Lions. Prezir will release As Rats Devour Lions on September 17th through Godz ov War Productions. Preorders are available now at this location.

The follow up to 2017 debut EP Contempt, As Rats Devour Lions delivers a scornful blow to the wasteland of safe metal modernity. A contemptuous rebuke of all extremist ideologies, both present and historical, Prezir epitomizes black metal ferocity (Destroyer 666, Dawn, Emperor) laden with thrash (Megadeth, Slayer) and death metal (Morbid Angel, Immolation, Deicide) influences. This record is a faster, more melodic, and heavier auditory assault than their previous effort. The title track is streaming below.

A black metal cyclone, Prezir features guitarists Rory Heikkila (Shroud Of Despondency) and Tyler Okrzesik (Shroud Of Despondency), vocalist and lyricist Luka Djordjevic (Khazaddum), drummer Brian Serzynski (Pigs Blood), and bassist Jerry Hauppa (Ara/Northless)

As Rats Devour Lions was skillfully recorded and mixed by Shane Hochstetler at Howl Street Recordings. Bass recorded by J.Hauppa; artwork and layout by L.Djordjevic; and photography by David Warner.

Tracklisting:

“As Rats Devour Lions”

“Ideologue Alchemy”

“Janičari”

“Dar al-Harb”

“Serpents In The House Of Ra”

“Hamatsa Death Ritual”

“Plagiarized Infamy”

“Oedipus Context”

“As Rats Devour Lions” lyric video: