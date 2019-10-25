PRIDE & GLORY Featuring ZAKK WYLDE Premier "Machine Gun Man" Music Video; Self-Titled Reissue Out Now

Pride & Glory have released a music video for the track "Machine Gun Man", along with the brand new reissue of the self-titled album today. The video, compiled from live footage during the Pride & Glory years, depicts a young Zakk Wylde honing his distinct sound that becomes the hallmark of Black Label Society.

Before there was Black Label Society, there was Pride & Glory. Known at the time as a Zakk Wylde side project, Pride & Glory and their debut S/T record would lead to what Berzerkers worldwide now know as Black Label Society. Pride & Glory was Wylde's first self-fronted project, before releasing his first solo album, Book Of Shadows, in 1996.

Pride & Glory, now available on an all-new picture disc version, contains five new bonus tracks via a download card. "The Wizard" (Black Sabbath cover), "Torn And Tattered", "In My Time of Dyin'" (Led Zeppelin cover), "The Hammer & the Nail", and "Come Together" (The Beatles cover). Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Losin’ Your Mind"

"Horse Called War"

"Shine On"

"Lovin’ Woman"

"Harvester Of Pain"

"The Chosen One"

"Sweet Jesus"

"Troubled Wine"

"Machine Gun Man"

"Cry Me A River"

"Toe’n The Line"

"Found A Friend"

"Fadin’ Away"

"Hate Your Guts"

"Machine Gun Man" (acoustic bonus)

"Mother Mary" (alternate version)

These five additional tracks are included on the DL Cards for a total of 21 tracks:

"The Wizard” (Black Sabbath cover)

"Torn and Tattered"

"In My Time of Dyin’" (Led Zeppelin cover)

"The Hammer & the Nail"

"Come Together" (The Beatles cover)

(Photo - Neil Zlowzower)