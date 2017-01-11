PRIMAL ATTACK Streaming “Halfborn” Video

Portuguese thrash metal quintet Primal Attack has premiered a music video for the song “Halfborn”, taken from the band’s second full-length album, Heartless Oppressor, due out on February 10th via Rastilho Records.

Produced, mixed and mastered by guitarist/backing vocalist Miguel Tereso, the new album not only picks up right where its predecessor left off, but also surpasses expectations showcasing a much stronger, tighter and more dynamic unit. “Heartless Oppressor” also sees the Lisbon-based group expanding their musical palette, incorporating new influences from prog, industrial and even rock without ever compromising the pummeling metallic heaviness of their thrash-metal roots.

Tracklisting:

“Red Silence”

“Halfborn”

“The Prodigal One”

“Truth And Consequence”

“Strike Back”

“Heart And Bones”

“Hypersonic Generation”

“Above The Live”

“XXI Century Curse”

“Halfborn” video: