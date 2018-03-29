PRIMAL FEAR Announce Apocalypse Over Europe Headline Tour With Special Guests RIOT V; Apocalypse Album Due In August
March 29, 2018, an hour ago
German metal institution Primal Fear have revealed the first dates for their upcoming headlining tour with special guest Riot V. The current schedule can be found below.
Primal Fear's new album, Apocalypse will be released on August 10th, followed by a massive tour in the fall. New song titles include "Apocalypse", "New Rise", "The Hounds Of Justice", "King Of Madness", "The Beast", "Blood, Sweat & Fear" and the 10-minute extravaganza "Eye Of The Storm".
Stylistically, the new tunes follow the same path that started on the most successful Primal Fear album so far, Rulebreaker. Further details will be revealed soon.
Confirmed tour dates are listed below.
September
28 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex
29 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk
30 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
October
2 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse
3 - Milano, Italy - Legend Club
4 - Grenoble, France - L'Llyade
5 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra 1
6 - Madrid, Spain - Mon
7 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27
10 - Paris, France - Le Petit Bain
11 - London, England - The Dome
12 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob
14 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche
16 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
17 - Rostock, Germany - Alte Zuckerfabrik
18 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
19 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Cafe
20 - Cham, Germany - La Cham
23 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv
24 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice
25 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z 7
26 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
27 - Geiselwind, Germany - Live Music Hall
More shows and one more special guest will be added in the coming days.
Primal Fear lineup:
Ralf Scheepers - Lead Vocals
Tom Naumann - Guitars
Alexander Beyrodt - Guitars
Magnus Karlsson - Guitars
Francesco Jovino - Drums
Mat Sinner - Bass & Vocals
(Photo - Alex Kuehr)