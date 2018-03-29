PRIMAL FEAR Announce Apocalypse Over Europe Headline Tour With Special Guests RIOT V; Apocalypse Album Due In August

German metal institution Primal Fear have revealed the first dates for their upcoming headlining tour with special guest Riot V. The current schedule can be found below.

Primal Fear's new album, Apocalypse will be released on August 10th, followed by a massive tour in the fall. New song titles include "Apocalypse", "New Rise", "The Hounds Of Justice", "King Of Madness", "The Beast", "Blood, Sweat & Fear" and the 10-minute extravaganza "Eye Of The Storm".

Stylistically, the new tunes follow the same path that started on the most successful Primal Fear album so far, Rulebreaker. Further details will be revealed soon.

Confirmed tour dates are listed below.

September

28 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

29 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

30 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

October

2 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

3 - Milano, Italy - Legend Club

4 - Grenoble, France - L'Llyade

5 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra 1

6 - Madrid, Spain - Mon

7 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

10 - Paris, France - Le Petit Bain

11 - London, England - The Dome

12 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

14 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

16 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

17 - Rostock, Germany - Alte Zuckerfabrik

18 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

19 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Cafe

20 - Cham, Germany - La Cham

23 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv

24 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice

25 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z 7

26 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

27 - Geiselwind, Germany - Live Music Hall

More shows and one more special guest will be added in the coming days.

Primal Fear lineup:

Ralf Scheepers - Lead Vocals

Tom Naumann - Guitars

Alexander Beyrodt - Guitars

Magnus Karlsson - Guitars

Francesco Jovino - Drums

Mat Sinner - Bass & Vocals

(Photo - Alex Kuehr)