PRIMAL FEAR Announce Summer Tour 2017

German power metal band, Primal Fear, will be back on the road this summer promoting their new live release, Angels Of Mercy, due on June 2nd. Currently confirmed dates are listed on the flyer below.

Late last year, Primal Fear released a couple of teaser clips for the upcoming live release.

Vocalist Ralf Scheepers said, “In 2017 we will release a Primal Fear live DVD including one complete filmed show during our European tour, plus one filmed bonus song which was recorded at the Masters Of Rock Festival in Czech Republik. There will be plenty of bonus material and many surprises on top! So stay tuned for more details.”