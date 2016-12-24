PRIMAL FEAR Bassist's SINNER Complete New Album; March 2017 Release Confirmed

Primal Fear bassist Mat Sinner has checked in with the following update:

"The final tone mastered ….. delivered the album to AFM Records just in time. The new Sinner album, Tequila Suicide, will be released on March 31st. Huge thanks to everybody supporting me in realizing this album. Now it’s time for a little break! Merry Christmas, peace & love!"

Primal Fear have released a couple of teaser clips for their new live DVD, coming in 2017.

Says vocalist Ralf Scheepers, “In 2017 we will release a Primal Fear live DVD including one complete filmed show during our European tour, plus one filmed bonus song which was recorded at the Masters Of Rock Festival in Czech Republik. There will be plenty of bonus material and many surprises on top! So stay tuned for more details.”