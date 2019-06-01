PRIMAL FEAR Guitarist MAGNUS KARLSSON Wrote Songs For And Guests On New SINNER Album

Sinner frontman / Primal Fear bassist Mat Sinner has checked in with the following update:

"There are a lot of stories to tell about the progress of the new Sinner album, and let's start with our guests. Today I will feature Magnus Karlsson in Part One:

Since 11 years we're writing songs together. I'm very proud of this ongoing creative collaboration and great we're not getting tired. We wrote some fantastic songs for the new Sinner album and in addition, Magnus plays lead guitar and some strange instruments on the song 'Death Letter'. Thank you, Magnus!"

Mat Sinner recently issued the following:

"For the first time I will split the vocals with the wonderful Giorgia Colleluori (Eternal Idol), and in addition Sascha Krebs (Rock Meets Classic) will be in the studio, too. Markus Kullmann will pound the drums, and my long time partners Tom Naumann (Primal Fear) and Alexander Scholpp (Tarja) will rocking out the riffs. Dennis Ward will be recording with us and we will announce some spectacular guests soon! Thx to AFM Records in your trust - let's rock!"

Sinner was launched in 1982. They have released 18 studio albums to date, the latest one being Tequila Suicide in 2017.