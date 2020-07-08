PRIMAL FEAR Launch New Metal Commando Video Trailer: The Album Title

July 8, 2020, 6 minutes ago

news heavy metal primal fear

PRIMAL FEAR Launch New Metal Commando Video Trailer: The Album Title

Germany's Primal Fear will release their 13th studio album, Metal Commando, on July 24. A new video trailer, in which the band discuss how and why they decided to name the new album Metal Commando, can be seen below:

Metal Commando was produced by Mat Sinner and mixed by Jacob Hansen - an experienced dream-team. The album will contain 11 tracks. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

“I Am Alive”
“Along Came The Devil”
“Halo”
“Hear Me Calling”                                     
“The Lost & The Forgotten”
“My Name Is Fear”
“I Will Be Gone”
“Raise Your Fists”
“Howl Of The Banshee”
“Afterlife”
“Infinity”

Bonus CD (Ltd. Edition 2-CD Digipak):

“Rising Fear”
“Leave Me Alone”
“Second To None”
“Crucify Me”

"I Am Alive" video:

"Along Came The Devil" lyric video:

Lineup:

Ralf Scheepers - Lead & Backing Vocals
Tom Naumann - Guitars
Alexander Beyrodt - Guitars
Magnus Karlsson - Guitars
Michael Ehré - Drum
Mat Sinner - Bass & Vocals

(Photo - Heiko Roith)



ALESTORM – “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” (Napalm)

SO SICK SOCIAL CLUB - “Pocket Full Of Pain”

