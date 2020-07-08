PRIMAL FEAR Launch New Metal Commando Video Trailer: The Album Title

Germany's Primal Fear will release their 13th studio album, Metal Commando, on July 24. A new video trailer, in which the band discuss how and why they decided to name the new album Metal Commando, can be seen below:

Metal Commando was produced by Mat Sinner and mixed by Jacob Hansen - an experienced dream-team. The album will contain 11 tracks. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

“I Am Alive”

“Along Came The Devil”

“Halo”

“Hear Me Calling”

“The Lost & The Forgotten”

“My Name Is Fear”

“I Will Be Gone”

“Raise Your Fists”

“Howl Of The Banshee”

“Afterlife”

“Infinity”

Bonus CD (Ltd. Edition 2-CD Digipak):

“Rising Fear”

“Leave Me Alone”

“Second To None”

“Crucify Me”

"I Am Alive" video:

"Along Came The Devil" lyric video:

Lineup:

Ralf Scheepers - Lead & Backing Vocals

Tom Naumann - Guitars

Alexander Beyrodt - Guitars

Magnus Karlsson - Guitars

Michael Ehré - Drum

Mat Sinner - Bass & Vocals

(Photo - Heiko Roith)