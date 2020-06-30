PRIMAL FEAR Launch New Metal Commando Video Trailer: The Recordings
June 30, 2020, 9 minutes ago
Germany's Primal Fear will release their 13th studio album, Metal Commando, on July 24. A new video trailer can be seen below:
The title of the new album speaks for itself - Metal Commando contains 110% Primal Fear and is full to the brim with power and energy. The album was produced by Mat Sinner and mixed by Jacob Hansen - an experienced dream-team.
The album will contain 11 tracks. Pre-order here.
Tracklisting:
“I Am Alive”
“Along Came The Devil”
“Halo”
“Hear Me Calling”
“The Lost & The Forgotten”
“My Name Is Fear”
“I Will Be Gone”
“Raise Your Fists”
“Howl Of The Banshee”
“Afterlife”
“Infinity”
Bonus CD (Ltd. Edition 2-CD Digipak):
“Rising Fear”
“Leave Me Alone”
“Second To None”
“Crucify Me”
"I Am Alive" video:
"Along Came The Devil" lyric video:
Lineup:
Ralf Scheepers - Lead & Backing Vocals
Tom Naumann - Guitars
Alexander Beyrodt - Guitars
Magnus Karlsson - Guitars
Michael Ehré - Drum
Mat Sinner - Bass & Vocals
(Photo - Heiko Roith)