PRIMAL FEAR Launch Teaser For Upcoming "Along Came The Devil" Single And Music Video

Germany's Primal Fear recently finished the recording of their upcoming 13th studio album, Metal Commando. The title of the album speaks for itself - Metal Commando contains 110% Primal Fear and is full to the brim with power and energy. The album was produced by Mat Sinner and mixed by Jacob Hansen - an experienced dream-team.

"I don't want to throw around superlatives, but each of us went to their utmost limits and we are all very happy with the sound and song material. It's pretty safe to say that this is a top album and maybe even our strongest record to date", comments bassist and producer Mat Sinner. "It's the perfect mix between our origins and our current style, a perfect balance and all band members did an awesome job playing and recording it. For me, Metal Commando is the right album at the right time!"

The album will be released on July 17 and it will contain 11 tracks. The pre-order will start on May 15, just in time for the release of the first single, "Along Came The Devil", a hard-hitting Primal Fear bomb. Check out a teaser for the music video below:

Lineup:

Ralf Scheepers - Lead & Backing Vocals



Tom Naumann - Guitars



Alexander Beyrodt - Guitars



Magnus Karlsson - Guitars



Michael Ehré - Drums



Mat Sinner - Bass & Vocals

(Photo - René van der Voorden)