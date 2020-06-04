PRIMAL FEAR Launch Teaser For Upcoming "I Am Alive" Music Video

June 4, 2020, 25 minutes ago

news heavy metal primal fear

PRIMAL FEAR Launch Teaser For Upcoming "I Am Alive" Music Video

Germany's Primal Fear will soon release a video for "I Am Alive", the new single from the band's upcoming 13th studio album, Metal Commando, out on July 24. Watch a teaser for the video below:

The title of the album speaks for itself - Metal Commando contains 110% Primal Fear and is full to the brim with power and energy. The album was produced by Mat Sinner and mixed by Jacob Hansen - an experienced dream-team.

The album will contain 11 tracks. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

“I Am Alive”
“Along Came The Devil”
“Halo”
“Hear Me Calling”                                     
“The Lost & The Forgotten”
“My Name Is Fear”
“I Will Be Gone”
“Raise Your Fists”
“Howl Of The Banshee”
“Afterlife”
“Infinity”

Bonus CD (Ltd. Edition 2-CD Digipak):

“Rising Fear”
“Leave Me Alone”
“Second To None”
“Crucify Me”

"Along Came The Devil" lyric video:

Lineup:

Ralf Scheepers - Lead & Backing Vocals
Tom Naumann - Guitars
Alexander Beyrodt - Guitars
Magnus Karlsson - Guitars
Michael Ehré - Drum
Mat Sinner - Bass & Vocals

(Photo - René van der Voorden)



