PRIMAL FEAR Launch Teaser For Upcoming "I Am Alive" Music Video

Germany's Primal Fear will soon release a video for "I Am Alive", the new single from the band's upcoming 13th studio album, Metal Commando, out on July 24. Watch a teaser for the video below:

The title of the album speaks for itself - Metal Commando contains 110% Primal Fear and is full to the brim with power and energy. The album was produced by Mat Sinner and mixed by Jacob Hansen - an experienced dream-team.

The album will contain 11 tracks. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

“I Am Alive”

“Along Came The Devil”

“Halo”

“Hear Me Calling”

“The Lost & The Forgotten”

“My Name Is Fear”

“I Will Be Gone”

“Raise Your Fists”

“Howl Of The Banshee”

“Afterlife”

“Infinity”

Bonus CD (Ltd. Edition 2-CD Digipak):

“Rising Fear”

“Leave Me Alone”

“Second To None”

“Crucify Me”

"Along Came The Devil" lyric video:

Lineup:

Ralf Scheepers - Lead & Backing Vocals

Tom Naumann - Guitars

Alexander Beyrodt - Guitars

Magnus Karlsson - Guitars

Michael Ehré - Drum

Mat Sinner - Bass & Vocals

(Photo - René van der Voorden)