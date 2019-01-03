PRIMAL FEAR Live At Wacken Open Air 2017; HQ Video Of Full Performance Streaming

Old school power metal veterans, Primal Fear, performed inside Bullhead City Circus at the 28th edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2017. Professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set can be found below.

Setlist:

"Final Embrace"

"In Metal We Trust "

"Angel In Black"

"Sign Of Fear"

"Nuclear Fire"

"Angels Of Mercy"

"The End Is Near"

"Chainbreaker"

"Metal Is Forever"