PRIMAL FEAR Release New Single / Video "I Am Alive"

Germany's Primal Fear will release their 13th studio album, Metal Commando, on July 24. The second single, "I Am Alive", was released today (June 19th). Check out the official video below.

"'I Am Alive' is the opening track of the new album and a statement in these rough times. Between the speed of the double bass drumming plus grooves and fat guitar riffs, is one of the best Primal Fear hooks ever. We are currently filming a video clip for the song that will be released along-side the single. You can look forward to a real banger of a song that is representative of our new album - Metal Commando", comments bassist and producer Mat Sinner.

The title of the new album speaks for itself - Metal Commando contains 110% Primal Fear and is full to the brim with power and energy. The album was produced by Mat Sinner and mixed by Jacob Hansen - an experienced dream-team.

The album will contain 11 tracks. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

“I Am Alive”

“Along Came The Devil”

“Halo”

“Hear Me Calling”

“The Lost & The Forgotten”

“My Name Is Fear”

“I Will Be Gone”

“Raise Your Fists”

“Howl Of The Banshee”

“Afterlife”

“Infinity”

Bonus CD (Ltd. Edition 2-CD Digipak):

“Rising Fear”

“Leave Me Alone”

“Second To None”

“Crucify Me”

"Along Came The Devil" lyric video:

Lineup:

Ralf Scheepers - Lead & Backing Vocals

Tom Naumann - Guitars

Alexander Beyrodt - Guitars

Magnus Karlsson - Guitars

Michael Ehré - Drum

Mat Sinner - Bass & Vocals

(Photo - Heiko Roith)