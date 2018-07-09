PRIMAL FEAR Talk New Album In Hellfest 2018 Video Interview - "It's About Hate And Religion, Terrorism, Politicians, Egos..."

Germany's Primal Fear will release their new studio album Apocalypse on August 10th. Bassist Mat Sinner and guitarist Tom Naumann spoke with Hayley Leggs at Hellfest 2018 in Clisson, France about the new record. Check out the interview below.

The video for the new track "King Of Madness" can be seen below.

Apocalypse will be available in the following formats:

- CD

- CD/DVD

- Box Set (includes CD/DVD + T-Shirt) [T-shirt size L in EU/UK edition, size XL in N.A. and AU edition]

- LP

- LP Red Colored Vinyl (Exclusive to US indie retail stores. Fans can visit www.recordstoreday.com to find their local store or an indie store they can order album online from)

- LP Blue Colored Vinyl (Exclusive to Frontiers' EU webstore)

Apocalypse is Primal Fear's 12th studio album and another milestone release in keeping with the consistent growth the band has shown through their career. Primal Fear, through years of hard work and a steady stream of increasingly powerful albums, have become one of the most beloved and respected heavy metal bands around the globe, a true metal institution. Their last two studio albums, Delivering The Black and Rulebreaker, saw them climbing the charts in several territories and receiving even more critical praise than previous releases. Truly, especially in recent years, the band has continued to raise the bar in terms of quality and musicianship with each release, constantly pushing themselves to find new ways to best themselves.

Production of the record started at the end of 2017 and was wrapped by Spring 2018 at Hansen Studios is Denmark with producer Mat Sinner and engineer/mixer Jacob Hansen.

"My personal highlight of recording the album was the fantastic teamwork. Peaceful, focused and really creative," says Mat Sinner. "No big discussion, no heated arguments. Everybody did a fantastic job and the performances were top notch. This was the key to improve every little detail of the songs, from old school to epic, from modern to symphonic, from fast to slow - you will hear it all on Apocalypse."

The guitars on the album are truly outstanding. Each of the three guitar players of the band - Magnus Karlsson, Tom Naumann and Alex Beyrodt - shine in their own respective right. Thanks to the fantastic mix provided by Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Delain, Pretty Maids, Amaranthe, etc.), each player is highlighted.

And finally, what to say about the performance of Ralf Scheepers, one of the truest and most outstanding vocal metal heroes of our times?

"Ralf is more motivated and ambitious than ever before," relays Sinner. "The band vibe is extremely peaceful and creative these days and this really elevates Ralf. He had the opportunity to try different things on the songs and even some extreme ideas, which are always welcomed. Ralf sounds good in every pitch from a very deep sonor voice, to a mid-range power vocal to extreme high-pitched screams, so we could fool around with all different scales and scenarios. For example, I think the vocal performance on the song 'Supernova' speaks for itself. The result on Apocalypse is utter satisfaction paired with maximum enthusiasm and we're really happy about the final result - I hope the fans will enjoy the record as much as we do!"

Tracklisting:

CD

"Apocalypse"

"New Rise"

"The Ritual"

"King Of Madness"

"Blood, Sweat, & Fear"

"Supernova"

"Hail To The Fear"

"Hounds Of Justice"

"The Beast"

"Eye Of The Storm"

"Cannonball"

"Fight Against Evil" (Bonus Track - Deluxe Version)

"Into The Fire" (Bonus Track - Deluxe Version)

"My War Is Over" (Bonus Track - Deluxe Version)

Bonus DVD (Deluxe Edition & Limited Edition Box Set only)

+ "King Of Madness" (video)

+ "The Ritual" (video)

+ Making of Apocalypse Mini-Documentary

"King Of Madness" video:

"Hounds Of Justice" lyric video:

Lineup:

Ralf Scheepers - Lead Vocals

Tom Naumann - Guitars

Alex Beyrodt - Guitars

Magnus Karlsson - Guitars & Keyboards

Francesco Jovino - Drums

Mat Sinner - Bass & Vocals