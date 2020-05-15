PRIMAL FEAR Unleash Lyric Video For "Along Came The Devil" Single

Germany's Primal Fear recently finished the recording of their upcoming 13th studio album, Metal Commando, and today they unleash the first lyric video for the single, "Along Came The Devil" below:







The title of the album speaks for itself - Metal Commando contains 110% Primal Fear and is full to the brim with power and energy. The album was produced by Mat Sinner and mixed by Jacob Hansen - an experienced dream-team.



The album will be released on July 24th and it will contain 11 tracks. The pre-order starts today here. The tracklist is as follows (CD, 2-LP, Digital):

“I Am Alive”

“Along Came The Devil”

“Halo”

“Hear Me Calling”

“The Lost & The Forgotten”

“My Name Is Fear”

“I Will Be Gone”

“Raise Your Fists”

“Howl Of The Banshee”

“Afterlife”

“Infinity”



Bonus CD (Ltd. Edition 2-CD Digipak):

“Rising Fear”

“Leave Me Alone”

“Second To None”

“Crucify Me”

Bassist and producer Mat Sinner comments: "Along Came The Devil is an assurance for our fans all over the world, that there are no unnecessary experiments or negative surprises on the new Primal Fear album Metal Commando, and that they'll get exactly what they've been waiting for. Sharp PF riffs, strong vocals, groovy drums and a rich production. Due to the current circumstances, the band couldn't come together to make a video, so instead we just made the best of the situation and put our energy into a really elaborate lyric video. We hope that you have fun with our new song and video. Crank it up!"

Lineup:

Ralf Scheepers - Lead & Backing Vocals

Tom Naumann - Guitars

Alexander Beyrodt - Guitars

Magnus Karlsson - Guitars

Michael Ehré - Drums

Mat Sinner - Bass & Vocals

(Photo - René van der Voorden)