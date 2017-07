PRIMAL FEAR Update European Tour Schedule For 2017

German metal legends Primal Fear have updated their 2017 tour schedule for Europe. It is now as follows:

July

22 - River-Side Festival 2017 - Esslingen, Germany

August

5 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany

11 - Leyendas del Rock - Villena, Spain

17 - Summer Breeze Open Air - Dinkelsbühl, Germany

September

1 - Motorradtreffen - Haigerloch, Germany

15 - Tapper - Tallinn, Estonia

16 - Aurora Hall - St. Petersburg, Russia

17 - Volta Club - Moscow, Russia

October

6 - Groene Engel - Oss, Netherlands

7 - Metal Crash Festival - Giessen, Germany

14 - Evil Or Die - Roeselare, Belgium

Primal Fear performed at Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2011. Video of the band’s full performance is available for streaming below.

Setlist:

“Sign Of Fear”

“Chainbreaker”

“Battalions Of Hate”

“Nuclear Fire”

“Running In The Dust”

“Angel In Black”

“Six Times Dead”

“Seven Seals”

“Final Embrace”

“Metal Is Forever”