PRIMAL FEAR Working On New Studio Album; First Details Revealed

Primal Fear are back in the studio working on their upcoming new album, Apocalypse. 12 brand new crushing heavy metal tracks have been selected, out of 30 newly written tracks, which will be produced by PF's own Mat Sinner and engineered & mixed by Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios in Denmark. The album is tentatively scheduled for release in mid-2018.

New song titles include "Apocalypse", "New Rise", "The Hounds Of Justice", "King Of Madness", "The Beast", "Blood, Sweat & Fear" and the 10-minute extravaganza "Eye Of The Storm". Stylistically, the new tunes follow the same path that started on the most successful Primal Fear album so far, Rulebreaker.

Ralf Scheepers: "I don't know where it comes from and how we do it, but we seem to have a real flow in writing some cool heavy metal tunes since quite a while. And again, nothing will be released which we are not 100% satisfied with. You can trust the seal of the brand Primal Fear."

Mat Sinner adds: "I'm really surprised about the creativity in the band. Every band member contributes on the song writing and I'm super happy about the chosen songs and the production so far. You can expect a full energy driven metal album with a maximum attitude and raw power!"

Primal Fear will support the new album release with an extensive summer festival tour in 2018, followed by a world tour.

Primal Fear lineup:

Ralf Scheepers - Lead Vocals

Tom Naumann - Guitars

Alexander Beyrodt - Guitars

Magnus Karlsson - Guitars

Francesco Jovino - Drums

Mat Sinner - Bass & Vocals

(Photo - Alex Kuehr)