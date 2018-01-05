PRIMAL RITE - Bay Area Crossover / Thrash Outfit Streaming New Track “Immutable Law”

With only three weeks until the release of their ripper of a debut full-length, Bay Area six-piece Primal Rite have unveiled another single from the record. The album's closing track “Immutable Law” is available for streaming below.

Following a string of celebrated 7" releases, Primal Rite will deliver a K.O. punch to the world with Dirge Of Escapism, due out January 26th via Revelation Records. Propelled by vocalist Lucy Xavier’s fiery skirmishes on personal politics, mental health, and identity, Primal Rite’s thrashing dirges are galvanized by a noble purpose. No punk bravado, no machismo - just wailing guitars, nods to both Japanese and Cleveland hardcore styles, and controlled chaos that will be stirring long after the record’s 30-minute runtime.

Dirge of Escapism is available for pre-order here.

Dirge of Escapism tracklisting:

"Chapter Zero"

"Akumajō (Blood)"

"Antivenom"

"Interference"

"Demon"

"Sensory Link To Pain"

"Bu Zhi Chun"

"Personav

"Ecstatic Agony"

"Immutable Law"

"Immutable Law":

"Demon":

Tour dates:

January

11 - San Francisco, CA - Honey Hive Gallery

26 - San Francisco, CA - Thee Parkside

27 - Los Angeles, CA - Top Space

28 - Santa Cruz, CA - SubRosa

April

5-8 - Washington, DC - Damaged City Fest

(Photo - Sammy Mau)