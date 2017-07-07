PRIME CREATION Featuring Former MORIFADE Members Release “War Is Coming” Music Video

Swedish metal act, Prime Creation, have released a video for “War Is Coming”. The song is taken from their debut album, released a couple of months ago on Scandinavia’s premiere metal/rock label, Mighty Music. The video was recorded and produced by Rasmus Arnell.

The band says: "War is coming actually has nothing at all to do with the kind of war that we first may think of, it's about the inner war or struggle that we all feel from time to time,more or less. It's about people with psychological problems."

Prime Creation was formed in early-2015 and consists of skilled and experienced musicians, delivering modern hard-driving metal. The band rose from the ashes of the succesful power metal band Morifade and consists of ex-members Robin Arnell on lead guitar, Mathias Kamijo on rhythm guitar, Henrik Weimedal on bass guitar and Kim Arnell on drums.

During the songwriting the band was frantically searching for a vocalist and after a couple of months they came in contact with Esa Englund and the last piece of the puzzle was laid. This was when the hard work begun, Prime Creation finished all the songs and at the end of the year they started to record the first song.

Tracklisting:

“Years Of Crossness”

“War Is Coming”

“Born In Fear”

“27”

“In The Red”

“Friend Of Trash”

“Scream”

“Crown Of Creation”