PRIME CREATION Featuring Former MORIFADE Members To Release Debut Album In April

Another Scandinavian alliance has been made - Prime Creation have signed a worldwide deal with Denmark’s Mighty Music.

Prime Creation is a Swedish metal band that was formed in early 2015 and consists of skilled and experienced musicians, delivering modern hard-driving metal. The band rose from the ashes of the succesful power metal band Morifade and consists of ex-members Robin Arnell on lead guitar, Mathias Kamijo on rhythm guitar, Henrik Weimedal on bass guitar and Kim Arnell on drums.

During the song writing the band was frantically searching for a vocalist and after a couple of months they came in contact with Esa Englund and the last piece of the puzzle was laid. This was when the hard work begun, Prime Creation finished all the songs and at the end of the year they started to record the first song.

In January of 2017 Prime Creation signed a deal with Scandinavia’s premiere rock and metal label Mighty Music for a worldwide release of the debut album on April 28th.

"We are thrilled to release the debut album of Swedish Prime Creation. Having followed Morifade for many years, we were blown away by the Prime Creation album the first time we heard it. Melodic, powerful Swedish metal at its very best! We look forward to introduce the world to Prime Creation!", explains Peter Mesnickow of Mighty Music.

Tracklisting:

“Years Of Crossness”

“War Is Coming”

“Born In Fear”

“27”

“In The Red”

“Friend Of Trash”

“Scream”

“Crown Of Creation”