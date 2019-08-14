PRIME CREATION Featuring Former MORIFADE Members To Release Tears Of Rage Album In September; Videos Streaming

Swedish metal act, Prime Creation, featuring former Moriface members and $ilverdollar vocalist Esa Englund, have announced the release of their new album, Tears Of Rage, on September 27.

Tears Of Rage was recorded and engineered by Prime Creation at Silent Wall Recordings Studio except drums, recorded by Pelle Saether (Axenstar, Grand Design, Coldspell) at Studio Underground. Produced by Prime Creation, co-produced by Pelle Saether. Mixed by Pelle Saether at Studio Underground and mastered by Janne Stark (Grand Design, Pretty Maids, Overdrive) at Stark Music. Art design by Loewe at Loewenart Graphic design & layout by Henrik Weimedal.

Tracklisting:

"Fingers Crossed"

"Lost In The Shades"

"Before The Rain"

"Pretend Till The End"

"Walk Away"

"All For My Crown"

"A Beggar's Call"

"Tears Of Rage"

"Endless Lanes"

"Tears Of Rage" video:

"Lost In The Shades" lyric video:

Lineup:

Esa Englund - Vocals ($ilverdollar, Hellshaker)

Robin Arnell - Lead guitar (ex-Morifade)

Rami Tainamo - Rhythm guitar

Henrik Weimedal - Bass guitar (ex-Morifade)

Kim Arnell - Drums (ex-Morifade)