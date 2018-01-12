PRIMITIVE MAN Announce North American Headlining Tour With SPECTRAL VOICE

Denver's favorite trio of nihilists Primitive Man will take to the streets again this March on a North American headlining tour with Spectral Voice. The tour commences March 17th in Omaha, Nebraska and ends April 9th in Denver Colorado. Primitive Man will also appear at select summer festivals such as Northwest Terror Fest, Austin Terror Fest, and Temple Of Ascension. See all confirmed dates below.





Primitive Man will be touring in support of their critically-lauded Caustic full-length, recently released via Relapse Records. Captured at Flatline Audio by Dave Otero (Cobalt, Cephalic Carnage, Cattle Decapitation), Caustic is twelve songs and over seventy-five minutes of bloodcurdling howls, abysmal tones, and dense, unsettling feedback, spewing forth a cesspool of utter misery. With lyrical themes ranging from political corruption, personal struggle, and the crumbling social climate facing the world today, Caustic serves as a cataclysmic soundtrack for a world gone awry.