PRIMITIVE MAN Announce Spring 2019 World Tour Dates

Denver’s Primitive Man have announced spring 2019 world headlining tour dates, including trips to Japan, Australia & New Zealand. The tour begins in Japan from April 11th - 14th with Bell Witch & Coffins, continues in Australia from April 18th - 21st, then ends in New Zealand from April 24th - 27th with Heresiarch.

Additionally, Primitive Man kick off four exclusive West Coast tour dates this Saturday, January 19th in Calgary, AB, ending January 25th in San Diego, CA with -(16)-.

Tour dates:

January

19 - Calgary, AB - The Palomino

23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Diabolical Records

24 - Los Angeles, CA - Catch One

25 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick (with -(16)-)

April (with Bell Witch & Coffins)

11 - Yokohama, Japan - El Puente

12 - Tokyo, Japan - Bushbash

13 - Tokyo, Japan - Nine Spices

14 - Osaka, Japan - Hokage

April

18 - Brisbane, Australia - Crowbar

19 - Melbourne, Australia - Bendigo Hotel

20 - Sydney, Australia - Crowbar

21 - Hobart, Australia - Brisbane Hotel

April (with Heresiarch)

24 - Dunedin, New Zealand - The Crown Hotel

25 - Christchurch, New Zealand - Darkroom

26 - Wellington, New Zealand - Valhalla

27 - Auckland, New Zealand - Thirsty Dog