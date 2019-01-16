PRIMITIVE MAN Announce Spring 2019 World Tour Dates
January 16, 2019, 28 minutes ago
Denver’s Primitive Man have announced spring 2019 world headlining tour dates, including trips to Japan, Australia & New Zealand. The tour begins in Japan from April 11th - 14th with Bell Witch & Coffins, continues in Australia from April 18th - 21st, then ends in New Zealand from April 24th - 27th with Heresiarch.
Additionally, Primitive Man kick off four exclusive West Coast tour dates this Saturday, January 19th in Calgary, AB, ending January 25th in San Diego, CA with -(16)-.
Tour dates:
January
19 - Calgary, AB - The Palomino
23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Diabolical Records
24 - Los Angeles, CA - Catch One
25 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick (with -(16)-)
April (with Bell Witch & Coffins)
11 - Yokohama, Japan - El Puente
12 - Tokyo, Japan - Bushbash
13 - Tokyo, Japan - Nine Spices
14 - Osaka, Japan - Hokage
April
18 - Brisbane, Australia - Crowbar
19 - Melbourne, Australia - Bendigo Hotel
20 - Sydney, Australia - Crowbar
21 - Hobart, Australia - Brisbane Hotel
April (with Heresiarch)
24 - Dunedin, New Zealand - The Crown Hotel
25 - Christchurch, New Zealand - Darkroom
26 - Wellington, New Zealand - Valhalla
27 - Auckland, New Zealand - Thirsty Dog