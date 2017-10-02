PRIMITIVE MAN Debut Official Music Video For “Victim”

Denver’s nihilistic trio, Primitive Man, return with Caustic, their second full-length offering of soul-crushing blackened doom and noise-ridden claustrophobia. A music video for the track “Victim” is available for streaming below.

Recorded and produced at Flatline Audio by Dave Otero (Cobalt, Cephalic Carnage, Cattle Decapitation), Caustic is 12 songs and 75+ minutes of bloodcurdling howls, abysmal tones and dense, unsettling feedback spewing forth a cesspool of utter misery. With lyrical themes ranging from political corruption, personal struggle and the crumbling social climate facing the world today, Caustic serves as a cataclysmic soundtrack for a world gone awry.

Caustic is set for release on October 6th on CD/2xLP/CS/Digital via Relapse Records. Physical packages and digital orders are available via Relapse.com here and Bandcamp here.

Caustic tracklisting:

“My Will”

“Victim”

“Caustic”

“Commerce”

“Tepid”

“Ash”

“Sterility”

“Sugar Hole”

“The Weight”

“Disfigured”

“Inevitable”

“Absolutes”

“Victim” video:

“Commerce” visualizer:

“My Will”: