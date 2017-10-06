PRIMITIVE MAN Release Caustic Album; Full Stream Available
October 6, 2017, 35 minutes ago
Denver’s nihilistic trio, Primitive Man, return with Caustic, their second full-length offering of soul-crushing blackened doom and noise-ridden claustrophobia. A full album stream is available below.
Recorded and produced at Flatline Audio by Dave Otero (Cobalt, Cephalic Carnage, Cattle Decapitation), Caustic is 12 songs and 75+ minutes of bloodcurdling howls, abysmal tones and dense, unsettling feedback spewing forth a cesspool of utter misery. With lyrical themes ranging from political corruption, personal struggle and the crumbling social climate facing the world today, Caustic serves as a cataclysmic soundtrack for a world gone awry.
Caustic is available now on CD/2xLP/CS/Digital via Relapse Records. Physical packages and digital orders are available via Relapse.com here and Bandcamp here.
Caustic tracklisting:
“My Will”
“Victim”
“Caustic”
“Commerce”
“Tepid”
“Ash”
“Sterility”
“Sugar Hole”
“The Weight”
“Disfigured”
“Inevitable”
“Absolutes”
Album stream:
“Victim” video:
“Commerce” visualizer:
(Photo - Alvino Salcedo)