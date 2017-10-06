PRIMITIVE MAN Release Caustic Album; Full Stream Available

Denver’s nihilistic trio, Primitive Man, return with Caustic, their second full-length offering of soul-crushing blackened doom and noise-ridden claustrophobia. A full album stream is available below.

Recorded and produced at Flatline Audio by Dave Otero (Cobalt, Cephalic Carnage, Cattle Decapitation), Caustic is 12 songs and 75+ minutes of bloodcurdling howls, abysmal tones and dense, unsettling feedback spewing forth a cesspool of utter misery. With lyrical themes ranging from political corruption, personal struggle and the crumbling social climate facing the world today, Caustic serves as a cataclysmic soundtrack for a world gone awry.

Caustic is available now on CD/2xLP/CS/Digital via Relapse Records. Physical packages and digital orders are available via Relapse.com here and Bandcamp here.

Caustic tracklisting:

“My Will”

“Victim”

“Caustic”

“Commerce”

“Tepid”

“Ash”

“Sterility”

“Sugar Hole”

“The Weight”

“Disfigured”

“Inevitable”

“Absolutes”

Album stream:

“Victim” video:

“Commerce” visualizer:

(Photo - Alvino Salcedo)