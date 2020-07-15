PRIMITIVE MAN Share "Menacing" Music Video

Primitive Man return after three years with the extreme, terrifying, and confrontational new album, Immersion, set for release on August 14 via Relapse Records. A music video for the song "Menacing" can be seen below.

Guitarist/vocalist Ethan McCarthy comments: “‘Menacing’ is about asking the unhinged whirlwind of chaos that controls life to guide you through the various trials and tribulations one might encounter. And in what ways that can mold/shape a person’s character. I also speak on the lonely road that one can follow when they refuse to compromise on what they want in this life. Whatever that may be. And that there is a certain level of self-doubt and insanity that blankets all of this. Life is messy.”

True to the band's ethos, every moment of Immersion is overwhelming; from the sonic pummelling of the album opener "The Lifer" to the brooding, unnerving guitars whirring throughout "Entity", Immersion builds and builds. The tension throughout the record is palpable. Hair raising tracks such as "Menacing" push and pull constantly, shifting from passages of harsh doom to an endless corridor of horrid screaming, blast beats, and a formidable low end.

Adding to the album's darkness, a pervasive lyrical anxiety erodes throughout the record. A stark look at a mirror, Immersion's themes tackle sobering views on existential crises, a general distrust among another, and the current state of the world. Frontman Ethan McCarthy elaborates, "Souring your view on your existence and everything you had worked towards... allowing yourself to become possessed by the darkest parts of your mind that you have carried around your entire life and not dealt with."

True to these dark times, Primitive Man's Immersion is an introspective look into ruin and undoing. As McCarthy explains, Immersion dives into the point of no return. "Now you're a grown man and you're fucked."

Immersion will be released on CD, LP, cassette, and digital formats via Relapse. Physical pre-orders are available here. For digital downloads and streaming services go here.

Immersion tracklisting:

"The Lifer"

"Entity"

"Menacing"

"∞"

"Foul"

"Consumption"

"The Lifer" video:





Primitive Man lineup:

Ethan Lee McCarthy - guitars, vocals

Jonathan Campos - bass

Joe Linden - drums

(Photo - Alvino Salcedo)