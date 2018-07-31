PRIMITIVE MAN Share "Naked" From Upcoming Split With UNEARTHLY TRANCE; Audio

Denver’s Primitive Man have shared the official audio for “Naked” off the impending split LP with labelmates Unearthly Trance. Listen below.

Primitive Man & Unearthly Trance’s Split LP is due out August 17th on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse.com. Physical packages, digital downloads, and streaming services are available on Relapse.com.

Primitive Man - "Naked":

Unearthly Trance - “Mechanism Man”:

Trailer:

(Photo - Alvino Salcedo)