PRIMITIVE MAN Share "Naked" From Upcoming Split With UNEARTHLY TRANCE; Audio
July 31, 2018, an hour ago
Denver’s Primitive Man have shared the official audio for “Naked” off the impending split LP with labelmates Unearthly Trance. Listen below.
Primitive Man & Unearthly Trance’s Split LP is due out August 17th on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse.com. Physical packages, digital downloads, and streaming services are available on Relapse.com.
Primitive Man - "Naked":
Unearthly Trance - “Mechanism Man”:
Trailer:
(Photo - Alvino Salcedo)