PRIMITIVE RACE Add Former FAITH NO MORE Singer CHUCK MOSLEY, MELVINS Drummer DALE CROVER To Lineup; New Album Due This Fall

Primitive Race return with a new release this fall, appropriately titled Volume 2. The outfit, helmed by producer/bass player Chris Kniker (RevCo, Lords Of Acid) enlist former Faith No More singer Chuck Mosley (pictured above) for vocals and Melvins’ drummer Dale Crover for the 10-song collection.

“When I listened to the music for Primitive Race, ideas just came pouring out,” said Mosley, “I couldn't say no to doing the record. When we completed the first few tracks, I found myself wishing I had written them, not just the lyrics… just good heavy riffs and grooves really sucked me in. The melodies and words came super easy with this music. Even though it’s a whole different vibe it brought out a side of me I haven’t experienced since writing with FNM."

The band, which had been a free-form collection of Kniker colleagues, including Prong’s Tommy Victor, Dave Ogilvie (Skinny Puppy), Graham Crabb (Pop Will Eat Itself) and others took on an industrial bent simply because of the talent involved. With Volume 2, Kniker approached the release with a more focused eye, bringing in Mosley and Crover who sing/drum (respectively) throughout the release, along with engineer Toshi Kasai (Melvins, Big Business) and mastering by Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More).

"During the recording of the first Primitive Race album there was a natural shift from the industrial sound of our collective histories towards something more fluid and punk,” explained Kniker. “It was something I really wanted to explore with Mark and Erie, knowing we wanted something raw, organic with big, loud live drums as we began working on Volume 2. Chuck and I met when he writing his VUA record. I ran into him last summer at a show and we started talking about making a record. He really got where I was going with the whole concept. I knew he could bring some of that to the record and still put his own stamp on it. I never in a million years thought Dale would do the record. He’s one of my favorite drummers! We run in a similar circle. The Warlock Pinchers were signed to Boner records back when the Melvins were there. Mark from the Pinchers reached out to Dale for me and I was talking to Toshi (Dale’s engineer and production partner). Toshi shared the demos with Dale and the next thing I know Toshi is asking for the multi-tracks. A few years ago the Melvins did a KMFDM remix for a record I was working on so it's cool to have that connection again. This record is completely different from the first one and I think it’s cool that we get a blank canvas to do whatever we want with Primitive Race. “

More information, including the album’s release date, will be announced in the coming months.

(Chuck Mosley photo: Andy Watson)