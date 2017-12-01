PRIMORDIAL Announce Heathen Crusade European Headline Tour With Support From MOONSORROW, DER WEG EINER FREIHEIT; New Album Recordings Completed

Ireland's Primordial have just finished recordings on their new studio album, Exile Amongst The Ruins, to be released by the end of March 2018. To coincide with the album release the Irishmen have just announced the Heathen Crusade European headline tour. Support comes from Moonsorrow and Der Weg Einer Freiheit.

Comments Primordial: "Twelve years after the original Heathen Crusade and in truth way too long we will go back on tour with Moonsorrow. A lot has changed in the world since then, more scars, more hangovers, deeper lines in our faces, but nothing changes our spiritual bond. Heathens to the bitter end and worse hangovers as we pace 'til death!"

Comments Moonsorrow: "With great pleasure we announce a European tour with our good friends Primordial! With these Irish fellows we had our first ever European tour in 2006. And it feels like just a few years back! Moonsorrow and Primordial always had a spiritual bond, something that makes a special line up for a tour. Don't miss this rare chance to catch us on the same tour!"

Comments Der Weg Einer Freiheit: "As big fans of Primordial ourselves it's with great pleasure to announce that we are supporting the Irish legends on this tour along with Moonsorrow. We appreciate the chance to be part of this great package and can't wait to present our album Finisterre to new audiences all around Europe. Get your tickets now and see you in April!"

Tour dates:

April

12 - Leeuwarden, Netherland - Neushoorn

13 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

14 - Paris, France - Trabendo

15 - Brugge, Belgium - Entrepot

16 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

17 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Kulturfabrik

18 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

19 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik

20 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

21 - Prague, Czech Republic - Akropolis

22 - Kosice, Slovakia - Colloseum

23 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

24 - Wien, Austria - Szene

25 - München, Germany - Backstage

26 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

27 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

28 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

Get your tickets here.