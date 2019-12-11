PRIMORDIAL Announces European Tour With MOONSORROW

14 years after their first European Heathen Crusade and only 2 years after the second Crusade, Primordial and Moonsorrow will invade Europe again, bringing their double co-headliner brand to another six European countries during nine days.

As very special guest they will bring the neo-folk one-man act Rome to round up the tour package.

Comments Primordial singer A.A. Nemtheanga: "With great pleasure we can announce a further chapter to the Heathen Crusade Legacy with our brothers from Moonsorrow. Some different cities and different countries we have never brought the Crusaders to! We will be playing a set of songs from the wilderness in our catalogue. Rarely heard and obscure songs that rarely get performed. We also add the neo-folk musical cultural phenomenon of Rome to the bill as something unique and different. See you all again soon."

Dates:

April

18 – Bomal, Belgium – Durbuy Rock Festival

19 – Paris, France – La Machine du Moulin Rouge

20 – Pratteln, Switzerland – Z7

21 – Mannheim, Germany – MS Connexion Complex

22 – Berlin, Germany – Lido

23 – Bremen, Germany – Modernes

24 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Pumpehuset

25 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Valand

26 – Stockholm, Sweden – Slaktyrkan