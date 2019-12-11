PRIMORDIAL Announces European Tour With MOONSORROW

December 11, 2019, 30 minutes ago

news black death primordial moonsorrow

PRIMORDIAL Announces European Tour With MOONSORROW

14 years after their first European Heathen Crusade and only 2 years after the second Crusade, Primordial and Moonsorrow will invade Europe again, bringing their double co-headliner brand to another six European countries during nine days.

As very special guest they will bring the neo-folk one-man act Rome to round up the tour package.

Comments Primordial singer A.A. Nemtheanga: "With great pleasure we can announce a further chapter to the Heathen Crusade Legacy with our brothers from Moonsorrow. Some different cities and different countries we have never brought the Crusaders to! We will be playing a set of songs from the wilderness in our catalogue. Rarely heard and obscure songs that rarely get performed. We also add the neo-folk musical cultural phenomenon of Rome to the bill as something unique and different. See you all again soon."

Dates:

April
18 – Bomal, Belgium – Durbuy Rock Festival
19 – Paris, France – La Machine du Moulin Rouge
20 – Pratteln, Switzerland – Z7
21 – Mannheim, Germany – MS Connexion Complex 
22 – Berlin, Germany – Lido
23 – Bremen, Germany – Modernes
24 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Pumpehuset
25 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Valand
26 – Stockholm, Sweden – Slaktyrkan 



