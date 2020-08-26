PRIMORDIAL Announces Heathen Crusade III Tour For April 2021 With NAGLFAR And ROME

Primordial continue to promote their latest studio album, Exile Amongst The Ruins, which was released worldwide via Metal Blade Records in 2018. The band will therefore be embarking on a next, re-scheduled third leg of the Heathen Crusade across Europe in April and have furthermore confirmed various international festival appearances for 2021, also in celebration of Primordial's 30th Anniversary since inception in 1991.

Primordial vocalist A.A. Nemtheanga comments as follows: "What can we say? 2020 has been dark, we hope for a shard of light in 2021 and announce the Heathen Crusade once more for April 2021. Naglfar join us on the field of battle and Rome again will open! We hope you still have your will power and sanity left! Stand strong and we will see you all next year we hope!"

Tour dates:

Heathen Crusade III (with Naglfar, Rome)

April 2021

10 - Bomal, Belgium - Durbuy Rock Festival

11 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum

12 - London, UK - Assembly Hall

13 - Colmar, France - Grillen

14 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne

15 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

16 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

17 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

18 - Wroclaw, Poland - Pralnia

19L - Warsaw, Proxima

20 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

21 - Bremen, Germany - Modernes

22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

23 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Valand

24 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyrkan

Primordial Live 2021:

April

4 - München, Germany - Dark Easter Metal Meeting

May

14 - Hyvinkaa, Finland - Steelfest

15 - Hollandscheveld, Netherlands - Graveland

22 - Kuurne, Belgium - Throne Fest

June

13 - Brighton, UK - Doomsday Fest

18 - Clisson France - Hellfest

July

23 - Otrada Estate, Russia - Metal Over Russia Open Air

24 - Weil am Rhein, Germany - Baden in Blut

August

6 - Estombar, Portugal - Dark Weekend

20 - Spital am Semmering, Austria - Kaltenbach Open Air

September

11 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg Open Air

More shows to be announced soon.

Primordial lineup:

A.A. Nemtheanga - Vocals

Ciaran MacUilliam - Guitar

Michael O'Floinn - Guitar

Pol MacAmlaigh - Bass

Simon O'Laoghaire - Drums

