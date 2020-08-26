PRIMORDIAL Announces Heathen Crusade III Tour For April 2021 With NAGLFAR And ROME
August 26, 2020, 42 minutes ago
Primordial continue to promote their latest studio album, Exile Amongst The Ruins, which was released worldwide via Metal Blade Records in 2018. The band will therefore be embarking on a next, re-scheduled third leg of the Heathen Crusade across Europe in April and have furthermore confirmed various international festival appearances for 2021, also in celebration of Primordial's 30th Anniversary since inception in 1991.
Primordial vocalist A.A. Nemtheanga comments as follows: "What can we say? 2020 has been dark, we hope for a shard of light in 2021 and announce the Heathen Crusade once more for April 2021. Naglfar join us on the field of battle and Rome again will open! We hope you still have your will power and sanity left! Stand strong and we will see you all next year we hope!"
Tour dates:
Heathen Crusade III (with Naglfar, Rome)
April 2021
10 - Bomal, Belgium - Durbuy Rock Festival
11 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum
12 - London, UK - Assembly Hall
13 - Colmar, France - Grillen
14 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne
15 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge
16 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
17 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex
18 - Wroclaw, Poland - Pralnia
19L - Warsaw, Proxima
20 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
21 - Bremen, Germany - Modernes
22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
23 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Valand
24 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyrkan
Primordial Live 2021:
April
4 - München, Germany - Dark Easter Metal Meeting
May
14 - Hyvinkaa, Finland - Steelfest
15 - Hollandscheveld, Netherlands - Graveland
22 - Kuurne, Belgium - Throne Fest
June
13 - Brighton, UK - Doomsday Fest
18 - Clisson France - Hellfest
July
23 - Otrada Estate, Russia - Metal Over Russia Open Air
24 - Weil am Rhein, Germany - Baden in Blut
August
6 - Estombar, Portugal - Dark Weekend
20 - Spital am Semmering, Austria - Kaltenbach Open Air
September
11 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg Open Air
More shows to be announced soon.
Primordial lineup:
A.A. Nemtheanga - Vocals
Ciaran MacUilliam - Guitar
Michael O'Floinn - Guitar
Pol MacAmlaigh - Bass
Simon O'Laoghaire - Drums
(Photo - Primordial Facebook)