PRIMORDIAL Discuss Lyrical Content Of New Album; Track-By-Track Video Streaming

Irish pagan metal gods Primordial released their new album, Exile Amongst The Ruins, on March 30th via Metal Blade Records. The band teamed with producer Ola Ersfjord, who worked on their 2016 live album Gods To The Godless. The record was tracked at Dublin's Camelot Studios, located adjacent to Primordial's rehearsal room.

In this new video directed by Costin Chioreanu, singer A.A. Nemtheanga talks about the lyrical content of each track on the new album:

Exile Amongst The Ruins tracklisting:

"Nail Their Tongues"

"To Hell Or The Hangman"

"Where Lie The Gods"

"Exile Amongst The Ruins"

"Upon Our Spiritual Deathbed"

"Stolen Years"

"Sunken Lungs"

"Last Call"

Primordial lineup:

A.A. Nemtheanga - Vocals

Ciarán MacUilliam - Guitar

Michael O'Floinn - Guitar

Pól MacAmlaigh - Bass

Simon O'Laoghaire - Drums