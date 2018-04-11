PRIMORDIAL Enter International Charts With New Album Exile Amongst The Ruins - "We Raise A Glass To All Of You"

Irish Pagan metal gods Primordial have just released their new album, Exile Amongst The Ruins, through Metal Blade Records. The album has entered the international charts including a Top 10 entry in Germany. Primordial has issued the following statement:

"They say it's the small things. Well, with a wry smile, a raised eyebrow of curiosity, a glint of minor satisfaction and an expression of general bemusement we raise a glass to all of you who went out there and bought the album in the first week and for supporting real independent music and to Metal Blade for all the hard work! To the bitter end!"

Order the album here.

Exile Amongst The Ruins tracklisting:

"Nail Their Tongues"

"To Hell Or The Hangman"

"Where Lie The Gods"

"Exile Amongst The Ruins"

"Upon Our Spiritual Deathbed"

"Stolen Years"

"Sunken Lungs"

"Last Call"

"Exile Amongst The Ruins" video:

"To Hell Or The Hangman" video:

"Stolen Years" video:

Primordial live dates are listed here.

Primordial lineup:

A.A. Nemtheanga - Vocals

Ciarán MacUilliam - Guitar

Michael O'Floinn - Guitar

Pól MacAmlaigh - Bass

Simon O'Laoghaire - Drums