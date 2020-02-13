PRIMORDIAL Live At Wacken Open Air 2019; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Primordial performed the title track of their 2014 album, Where Greater Men Have Fallen, as the opener of their set at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in summer 2019. Watch professionally-filmed video below:

14 years after their first European Heathen Crusade and only 2 years after the second Crusade, Primordial and Moonsorrow will invade Europe again, bringing their double co-headliner brand to another six European countries during nine days. As very special guest they will bring the neo-folk one-man act Rome to round up the tour package.

Comments Primordial singer A.A. Nemtheanga: "With great pleasure we can announce a further chapter to the Heathen Crusade Legacy with our brothers from Moonsorrow. Some different cities and different countries we have never brought the Crusaders to! We will be playing a set of songs from the wilderness in our catalogue. Rarely heard and obscure songs that rarely get performed. We also add the neo-folk musical cultural phenomenon of Rome to the bill as something unique and different. See you all again soon."

Dates:

April

18 - Bomal, Belgium - Durbuy Rock Festival

19 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

20 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

21 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

22 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

23 - Bremen, Germany - Modernes

24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

25 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Valand

26 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktyrkan