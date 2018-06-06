PRIMORDIAL – Metal Blade To Reissue Spirit The Earth Aflame, Storm Before The Calm Albums On Vinyl

Out of print for a while, it's time to re-issue two classic Primordial albums on vinyl on July 13th, Spirit The Earth Aflame'and Storm Before Calm. These are without a doubt the best vinyl versions you will get from these titles.

Both albums will be available on vinyl for the first time in a while and have been remastered by Patrick W. Engel for the best sound quality possible and include posters.

Comments Primordial: "Finally after a long, long time we are able to announce the vinyl re-issues of both our third album Spirit The Earth Aflame and fourth Storm Before Calm treated with the respect they deserve after all these years, and those are many years indeed! Remastered for vinyl with restored and complete artwork and finally an aesthetic vision that compliments, defines and emboldens the music instead of the cheap, instant and nasty version that appeared all those years ago, and a special mention to Storm… which now has the proper artwork it was always meant to have! We are proud to stand behind these versions and to realize an ambition long held by the band to give people the definitive vinyl versions of these albums!"

Spirit The Earth Aflame LP reissue:

- 180g black vinyl

- Dark brown marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 300)

- Olive/black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 300)

- Wine-red/black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 200)

- Yellow ochre marbled vinyl (US exclusive - ltd. 100)

Storm Before Calm LP reissue:

- 180g black vinyl

- Dark brown marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 300)

- Olive/black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 300)

- Wine-red/black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 200)

- Yellow ochre marbled vinyl (US exclusive - ltd. 100)

Preorder copies now at EMP.