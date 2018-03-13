PRIMORDIAL Release Official Music Video For New Single "Exile Amongst The Ruins"

Irish pagan metal gods Primordial will release their new album, Exile Amongst The Ruins, on March 30th via Metal Blade Records. The band teamed with producer Ola Ersfjord, who worked on their 2016 live album Gods To The Godless. The record was tracked at Dublin's Camelot Studios, located adjacent to Primordial's rehearsal room.

A video for the album's title track (directed by Costin Chioreanu) can be viewed below.

Says the band: "This is a simple story. A soldier's fate that has happened around the world many times and will continue to do so. It is set in Ireland about 100 years ago. Nothing more and nothing less. They are the Ghosts. We are the Ruins."

You can pre-order the album here in the following formats:

- ltd. 1st ed. Digibook-CD with bonus-CD

- jewelcase-CD

- ltd. ed. Artbook (incl. 5 x 10" in golden vinyl)

- 180g black vinyl

- clear gray-brown marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 700 copies)

- violet red purple marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- clear pale pink/white splattered vinyl (EU eBay exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- purple red marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- transparent green vinyl (Blast exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- dead gold marbled vinyl (Napalm exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- rosy brown/purple marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 400 copies)

- tan clear vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

Once again building upon their signature sound, the follow up to 2014's Where Greater Men Have Fallen is a more raw, "old school sounding" record than its predecessor. Hitting home with what vocalist A.A. Nemtheanga describes as "a direct energy" and wielding an urgency that is undeniable, the Irish quintet once again effortlessly blend elements of tragedy and might like no one else. Likewise, the evolution in their sound continues to be organic and unforced, ensuring that Exile Amongst The Ruins is essential listening for both their long term faithful and those only now drawn into their world.

Commenting about the album's first single, 'Stolen Years', A.A. Nemtheanga added: "'Stolen Years' may seem like a strange choice as our lead single, and on the face of if I guess it is. It's not a blood and thunder epic about tragedy and might and the ruin of nations, nor is it 9 minute epistle of doom. Have no fear, the album does contain those also but to open this time we chose something different. This album has some surprises and this is one of them, a short and painfully simple song which almost didn't make the final cut if you can believe so. The video, cut by Costin Chioreanu, is about the journey involved in finally getting to that moment where you walk on stage, the song itself about that last night on earth that comes to us all, sometimes we never know when that might be, hold your loved ones tight tonight, this could be it…"

Exile Amongst The Ruins tracklisting:

"Nail Their Tongues"

"To Hell Or The Hangman"

"Where Lie The Gods"

"Exile Amongst The Ruins"

"Upon Our Spiritual Deathbed"

"Stolen Years"

"Sunken Lungs"

"Last Call"

"To Hell Or The Hangman" video:

"Stolen Years" video:

To coincide with the album release the Irishmen have just announced two special and rather intimate album release shows in Germany as well as their appearance on the Heathen Crusade European tour with Moonsorrow as co-headliners and Der Weg Einer Freiheit as support.

Exile Amongst The Ruins release shows:

March

30 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia

31 - Köln, Germany - Jungle Club

More Primordial live dates are listed here.

Primordial lineup:

A.A. Nemtheanga - Vocals

Ciarán MacUilliam - Guitar

Michael O'Floinn - Guitar

Pól MacAmlaigh - Bass

Simon O'Laoghaire - Drums